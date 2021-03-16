Navios Maritime Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the average daily volume of 304 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NM opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

