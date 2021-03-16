Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

