National Bankshares Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.64.

MI.UN opened at C$21.72 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$23.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

