National Bank Financial Reiterates NA Rating for CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

National Bank Financial reissued their na rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of TSE CWX opened at C$8.83 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.24.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

