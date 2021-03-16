Nathan Mucher Sells 2,111 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP Nathan Mucher sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $11,737.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,462.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,781. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 138,735 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.