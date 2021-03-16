MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYTE. Cowen began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MYTE opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

