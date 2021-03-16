Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MYRX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,594. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Myrexis
