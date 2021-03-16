Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Olin stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

