Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $225.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

