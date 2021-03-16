Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.