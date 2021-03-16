Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Argent Trust Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 58,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 108,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

