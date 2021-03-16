Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

Several analysts have commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.