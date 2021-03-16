Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

