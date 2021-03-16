Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
BLNK opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 4.23.
Blink Charging Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
See Also: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.