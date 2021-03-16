Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,817,757 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Okta stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.