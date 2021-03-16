Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,736 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

