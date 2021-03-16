Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 5,447,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,698,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Specifically, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 137,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

