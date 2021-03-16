Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €284.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €250.71 ($294.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

