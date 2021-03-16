M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,154,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $172.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $173.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

