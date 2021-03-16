M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in NewMarket by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NewMarket by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $402.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.83 and a 200-day moving average of $381.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

