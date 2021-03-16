M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

