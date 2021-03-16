M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

