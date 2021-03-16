M&T Bank Corp Acquires 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $484.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.48.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

