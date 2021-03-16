MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

