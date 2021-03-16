Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

