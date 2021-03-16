MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MP. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
MP opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.
MP Materials Company Profile
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.