Morgan Stanley Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $30.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of TSHA opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

