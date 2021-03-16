Morgan Stanley Boosts New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Price Target to $6.50

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 796,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

