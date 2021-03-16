Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of SLOIF opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. Soitec has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $217.00.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

