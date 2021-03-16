Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Italgas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Italgas has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

