Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 424.80 ($5.55) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53).

