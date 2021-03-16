Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 472,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,248,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

