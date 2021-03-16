Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 94,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,083. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

