Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 84,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

