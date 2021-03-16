Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,713 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,913,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,195,000 after buying an additional 1,354,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 427,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

