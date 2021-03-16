Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $228.26. 274,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.92. The company has a market capitalization of $617.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

