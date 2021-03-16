Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.32

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $11,241.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00667040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00035559 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

