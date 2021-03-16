Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,858.75 ($24.28).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDI shares. Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 10.75 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,843.75 ($24.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,424 over the last three months.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

