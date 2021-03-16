Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MWK. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and have sold 152,418 shares valued at $5,224,608. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.