Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE MC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 375,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

