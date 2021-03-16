Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 681,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

