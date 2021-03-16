Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25,168.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,941,581 shares of company stock valued at $607,809,500. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $467,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 234.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.32. 534,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113,103. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

