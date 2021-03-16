MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.80.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,123. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

