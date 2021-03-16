Mizuho Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $157.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLR. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

