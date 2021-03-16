Mizuho Begins Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. NIO has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in NIO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

