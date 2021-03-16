Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Reaches $19.35 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $100,450.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for about $237.79 or 0.00435484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00060959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00070507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00552145 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 81,370 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

