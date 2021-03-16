Minereum Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Minereum has a market cap of $2.89 million and $54,126.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00049827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00665525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,654,056 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.