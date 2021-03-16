MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham Sells 750 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $769.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,408.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.93. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

