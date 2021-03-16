Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

