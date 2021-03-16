Microsoft Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.71. 27,853,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,246,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

