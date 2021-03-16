Michael Clay Majors Sells 16,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,604,160.00.

NYSE GL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.18. 254,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.